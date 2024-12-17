Columbus Crew Re-Sign Goalkeeper Evan Bush

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today that the Club has re-signed goalkeeper Evan Bush for the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

"Evan provides great depth and a wealth of knowledge to our goalkeeper group, as well as strong veteran leadership to our entire locker room," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Evan embodies the traits that our Club values at all levels of competition, which he has consistently displayed throughout his career and will continue to offer our team in 2025."

"I am excited to return for 2025 with a group that is hungry to continue the momentum we have built in recent years," said Bush. "This group of players, staff and management is special, and I couldn't be prouder to be part of this club. I look forward to seeing how high this group can go in the coming season."

In 2024, Bush started two MLS regular season matches. In the first half of the team's 0-0 draw at Real Salt Lake (April 13), he sustained a forearm injury that required surgery.

Entering his 15th MLS season, Bush joined the Crew on Dec.14, 2020 in a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In 2021, the veteran goalkeeper appeared in four regular season matches for the Black & Gold, as well as backstopped the Crew during the 2021 Campeones Cup win with five saves and a clean sheet during a 2-0 victory over Liga MX side Cruz Azul on Sept. 29.

The Ohio native joined CF Montréal in 2011, the team's final season in the United Soccer League. Bush spent the first nine seasons of his MLS career with CF Montréal, appearing in a total of 176 regular season matches prior to joining the Whitecaps on Sept. 28, 2020.

To date, Bush has started all 190 MLS regular season matches played, tallying 606 saves and 42 shutouts. Additionally, Bush has two shutouts in eight postseason appearances.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Evan Bush for the 2025 Major League Soccer season announced on Dec. 17, 2024.

