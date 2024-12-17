San Diego FC Announces Full Preseason Schedule

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced its full preseason schedule ahead of the Club's 2025 MLS inaugural season, highlighted by the Club's participation in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. from Feb. 8-15. SDFC will join thirteen other MLS clubs for a series of preseason matches and training sessions in Coachella, marking the Invitational as San Diego fans' first chance to see the Club play live.

San Diego FC will report to preseason camp on Friday, Jan. 11, beginning with entry medicals, before holding the first official training session on Monday, Jan. 13. The Club will host its first preseason media availability at the Performance Center on Friday, Jan. 18.

SDFC's preseason schedule will include a closed-door exhibition match against Phoenix Rising on Jan. 25, followed by a closed-door exhibition against Sacramento Republic on Feb. 1, both at the Club's Performance Center. San Diego will then travel to Coachella for CVI, where the Club will face New York City FC on Saturday, Feb. 8, the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Feb. 15. All CVI preseason matches will be open to the public.

Passes for all of SDFC's Coachella Valley Invitational exhibition matches will go on sale on Wednesday, December 18 at 12 p.m. PT at coachellavalleyinvitational.com. CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS's and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences. The full schedule for the 2025 CVI is available here.

SAN DIEGO FC PRESEASON SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JAN. 11 - San Diego

SDFC Players Report to Preseason Camp for Entry Medicals (Closed-Door)

MONDAY, JAN. 13 - San Diego

SDFC First Training Session (Closed-Door)

FRIDAY, JAN. 17 - SDFC Performance Center

SDFC First Official Preseason Media Availability

SATURDAY, JAN. 25 - San Diego

Closed-Door Preseason Match: San Diego FC vs. Phoenix Rising

SATURDAY, FEB. 1 - San Diego

Closed-Door Preseason Match: San Diego FC vs. Sacramento Republic

FRIDAY, FEB. 7 - San Diego

SDFC Travel to Coachella

SATURDAY, FEB. 8 - Coachella Valley Invitational (Matchday 2)

San Diego FC vs. New York City FC at 12:00 p.m. PT - TICKETS

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12 - Coachella Valley Invitational (Matchday 4)

Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC at 1:30 p.m. PT - TICKETS

SATURDAY, FEB. 15 - Coachella Valley Invitational (Matchday 5)

San Diego FC vs. New York Red Bulls at 10:00 a.m. PT - TICKETS

MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include: Austin FC, Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Diego FC, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City.

