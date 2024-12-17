FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Tickets on Sale Beginning Thursday, December 19

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The wait is almost over. Fans of the 32 clubs that have qualified for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ can soon take their passion to the world by securing a coveted seat at the groundbreaking tournament.

The first phase of ticket sales begins on Thursday, 19 December at 10 a.m. ET via FIFA.com/tickets and runs until Tuesday, 14 January at 10 a.m. ET. Individual match tickets will be available for all 48 group-stage matches. General-public tickets are priced from USD 30 (excl. taxes and fees) in Category 4, with prices varying by match. Fans will be able to complete their purchases immediately on a first-come, first-served basis and are encouraged to act early, as tickets will go fast.

General public sales will start on 19 December based on the following staggered approach that will facilitate fans' access to tickets:

General public sales

Sales opening time

Group A and B matches

10 a.m. ET

Group C and D matches

3 p.m. ET

Group E and F matches

5 p.m. ET

Group G and H matches

1 p.m. ET

An exclusive 48-hour presale window will open on Tuesday, 17 December for the 12 host venues for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, giving them the opportunity to reward their customers through their loyalty programmes or promotional activities. The presale window will open as follows:

Stadium presales

Sales opening time

Matches 1 to 12 (from 14 to 17 June inclusive)

10 a.m.

Matches 13 to 24 (from 18 to 20 June inclusive)

12 p.m. (noon) ET

Matches 25 to 36 (from 21 to 23 June inclusive)

2 p.m. ET

Matches 37 to 48 (from 24 to 26 June inclusive)

4 p.m. ET

FIFA has also secured a quota of tickets for the fans of the clubs playing in each match, which such supporters will be able to purchase via FIFA.com/tickets (subject to availability) starting Thursday, 19 December, 10:00 EST, through special access provided by their clubs. That quota also includes conditional tickets all the way up to the final on Sunday, 13 July at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey. This means that club fans can guarantee their place at the knockout matches as well, with those tickets being confirmed once their club qualifies for the match in question. Club fan tickets will be available in dedicated price categories, with prices beginning at USD 36 (incl. taxes and fees).

Club fans are invited to visit FIFA.com/tickets for more information about access to the dedicated ticket allocation. Further details on club fan tickets will be provided by the respective clubs in due course.

Club fans

Sales opening time

All group matches and all conditional matches

10:00 EST

Tickets for the general public for the knockout stage will go on sale on Thursday, 16 January, coinciding with the kick-off of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour, with further information on hospitality packages to follow soon. In view of the expected interest from around the world, football fans are reminded that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred hub to buy FIFA Club World Cup tickets.

Please note that travelling supporters are solely responsible for arranging their own travel to the USA, including obtaining any visas or permits that they require. FIFA's allocation rules allow each customer to purchase up to six tickets per match and tickets for a maximum of seven matches. All major credit-card providers are accepted. Accessible tickets are also available, providing access for people with disabilities or limited mobility.

