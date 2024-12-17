Earthquakes to Join Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from February 5-12, 2025

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will join 13 other Major League Soccer clubs along with six clubs from the National Women's Soccer League for complete preseason matches, training sessions and organizational meetings beginning Feb. 1 as part of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Passes for all exhibition matches will go on sale this Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. PT at coachellavalleyinvitational.com. The initial schedule of all 26 men's and women's matches is highlighted by a match between the Earthquakes and the 2024 Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls on Feb. 8, as well as the first ever match played by San Diego FC.

The Quakes will be returning to Indio after going 1-1-1 in CVI play last preseason. Benji Kikanović netted three times to lead the team in scoring as San Jose drew 2-2 with New York City FC, dropped a 1-0 nailbiter to Charlotte FC and concluded their sojourn with a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers.

"The Coachella Valley Invitational has become a premier preseason event in global soccer, thanks to AEG's expertise in producing world-class events," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "With state-of-the-art facilities, professional organization, and a unique environment, Coachella provides MLS clubs with a terrific opportunity to prepare for the 2025 upcoming season."

In addition to providing each of the participating MLS and NWSL teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2025 seasons in optimum weather at world class facilities, CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS's and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.

Feb. 5

Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake

12:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 8

Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls

1:30 p.m. PT

Feb. 12

Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire FC

10 a.m. PT

MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

LA Galaxy

LAFC

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City

NWSL clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Angel City FC

Bay FC

Houston Dash

Portland Thorns

San Diego Wave FC

Seattle Reign FC

"AEG is proud to once again partner with the MLS and NWSL to host clubs from across North America in a truly unique setting for fans, players, coaches and management," said Dan Beckerman, President & CEO of AEG. "Coachella is an international showcase for the best in music, and AEG, through Goldenvoice and the LA Galaxy, are excited to utilize this setting to showcase the best in soccer. Palm Springs is an ideal destination with its vast infrastructure, resort hotels and hospitality options to be the host city for this impressive group of teams and their fans."

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival. The fields at Empire Polo Club are operated by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.

"We are thrilled to return for the fourth consecutive year to the Empire Polo Club where MLS and NWSL fans can enjoy preseason soccer in a unique and intimate setting," said Kara Korber, Sr. Director Business Development of AEG. "We continue to work closely with the leagues and teams to further develop this comprehensive preseason training model that will be our biggest event yet."

Additional details about the event, including media accreditation for the Coachella Valley Invitational, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For access to an exclusive presale and additional ticketing information, fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com and follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates. Early bird pricing will be available beginning Wednesday, Dec. 18, and end on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

