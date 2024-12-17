Chicago Fire FC to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club will participate in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The Fire will face LAFC, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy in the preseason tournament.
"We're excited to participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational as part of our preseason training camp," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "The tournament provides a world-class environment to train and compete against other MLS teams. Playing competitive matches in a fan-facing event will be valuable preparation as we gear up for the 2025 MLS regular season."
The Fire will begin tournament play against LAFC at 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 5, followed by a match against Portland at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 8. Chicago's last two matches will be against teams from California, taking on San Jose at 12:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and closing out preseason play against 2024 MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at 2:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets to attend the Fire's matches in the tournament will be available for purchase at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Chicago Fire FC 2024 Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule
Feb. 5 - Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC at Empire Polo Grounds (3:30 p.m. CT | TICKETS)
Feb. 8 - Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC at Empire Polo Grounds (4:30 p.m. CT | TICKETS)
Feb. 12 - Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at Empire Polo Grounds (12:00 p.m. CT | TICKETS)
Feb. 15 - LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at Empire Polo Grounds (2:00 p.m. CT | TICKETS)
It will be the Fire's second consecutive year participating in the invitational, which will bring together a record 20 professional men's and women's teams for the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer. Major League Soccer matches will take place between Feb. 1-15 and National Women's Soccer League matches will take place Feb. 16-22.
In addition to providing each of the participating MLS and NWSL teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2025 seasons in optimum weather at world-class facilities, the Coachella Valley Invitational will also give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS's and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.
MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:
Austin FC
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
LA Galaxy
LAFC
Minnesota United FC
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
San Diego FC
San Jose Earthquakes
Louis CITY SC
Sporting Kansas City
NWSL clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Houston Dash
Portland Thorns
San Diego Wave FC
Seattle Reign FC
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2024
- Earthquakes Announce Cantaloupe, Inc. as Official Point-Of-Sale Partner - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Winger Omari Glasgow - Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami Florida Blue Holiday Bash & Inter Miami's Holiday Open House Events - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational, the Team's Only Public Preseason Event - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational in February 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis City SC to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Announces Full Preseason Schedule - San Diego FC
- New York City FC Announces 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Participation and Schedule - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- Timbers Set to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Winger Omari Glasgow
- Chicago Fire FC to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Jack Elliott
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Midfielder David Poreba