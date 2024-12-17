Chicago Fire FC to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club will participate in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The Fire will face LAFC, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy in the preseason tournament.

"We're excited to participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational as part of our preseason training camp," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "The tournament provides a world-class environment to train and compete against other MLS teams. Playing competitive matches in a fan-facing event will be valuable preparation as we gear up for the 2025 MLS regular season."

The Fire will begin tournament play against LAFC at 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 5, followed by a match against Portland at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 8. Chicago's last two matches will be against teams from California, taking on San Jose at 12:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and closing out preseason play against 2024 MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at 2:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets to attend the Fire's matches in the tournament will be available for purchase at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Chicago Fire FC 2024 Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule

Feb. 5 - Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC at Empire Polo Grounds (3:30 p.m. CT | TICKETS)

Feb. 8 - Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC at Empire Polo Grounds (4:30 p.m. CT | TICKETS)

Feb. 12 - Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at Empire Polo Grounds (12:00 p.m. CT | TICKETS)

Feb. 15 - LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at Empire Polo Grounds (2:00 p.m. CT | TICKETS)

It will be the Fire's second consecutive year participating in the invitational, which will bring together a record 20 professional men's and women's teams for the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer. Major League Soccer matches will take place between Feb. 1-15 and National Women's Soccer League matches will take place Feb. 16-22.

In addition to providing each of the participating MLS and NWSL teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2025 seasons in optimum weather at world-class facilities, the Coachella Valley Invitational will also give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS's and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.

MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

LA Galaxy

LAFC

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City

NWSL clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Angel City FC

Bay FC

Houston Dash

Portland Thorns

San Diego Wave FC

Seattle Reign FC

