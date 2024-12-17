Real Salt Lake Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule; Highlighted by Coachella Valley Invitational

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah / INDIO, Calif. - - Real Salt Lake announced its 2025 preseason slate today, highlighted by its participation in the Coachella Valley Invitational, where Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's team joins 13 other MLS clubs for a trio of preseason matches, 10 days of training sessions and various organizational meetings from February 3-13 as part of the CVI - which also hosts six clubs from the NWSL - at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

"RSL is excited to head to Coachella for the second leg of our 2025 preseason," said Real Salt Lake Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, noting the the team will report to its Herriman facility on January 11 and spend a week in Santa Barbara in late January prior to its CVI participation. "We believe the Coachella Valley Invitational will provide the focus and intensity our team needs at the appropriate juncture in our preparations for both continental and League competition in mid-to-late February."

RSL's Coachella Valley Invitational participation precedes its 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup trip to Costa Rica on Wednesday, Feb. 19 against CS Herediano, currently managed by former RSL player Jafet Soto. Following the kickoff of RSL's 21st Major League Soccer season on the weekend of Feb. 22/23, the Claret-and-Cobalt will host the second leg of its First-Round #ConcaChampions series against Herediano at America First Field in Sandy (6:30p MT kickoff, visit www.RSL.com/tickets for information).

Passes for all CVI exhibition matches will go on sale TOMORROW, Wednesday, December 18 at 3p MST at www.CoachellaValleyInvitational.com. The initial schedule of all 26 CVI matches (listed below) is highlighted by RSL's Feb. 5 (San Jose Earthquakes) and Feb. 12 (NYRB) contests against MLS teams, including a match against 2024 MLS Eastern Conference champion New York Red Bulls. RSL will also compete in a closed-door scrimmage against an unnamed USL side on Sat., Feb. 8 in the area.

In addition to providing each of the participating MLS and NWSL teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2025 seasons in optimum weather at world-class facilities, CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS's and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.

The 14 MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

LA Galaxy

LAFC

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC (preparing for their first ever season)

San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City

"AEG is proud to once again partner with the MLS and NWSL to host clubs from across North America in a truly unique setting for fans, players, coaches and management," said Dan Beckerman, President & CEO of AEG. "Coachella is an international showcase for the best in music, and AEG, through Goldenvoice and the LA Galaxy, are excited to utilize this setting to showcase the best in soccer. Palm Springs is an ideal destination with its vast infrastructure, resort hotels and hospitality options to be the host city for this impressive group of teams and their fans."

CVI MLS MATCH SCHEDULE - All Passes and Ticket Packages Available Dec. 18

MLS DAY 1: Wednesday, Feb. 5

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 12:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. MT

Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 8

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego FC vs. New York City FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls at 1:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC at 2:30 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 3: Sunday, Feb. 9

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC at 10:00 a.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 11:30 a.m. PT

MLS DAY 4: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake at 12:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. MT

Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 5: Saturday, Feb. 15

San Diego FC vs. New York Red Bulls at 10:00 a.m. PT

Charlotte FC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC at 2:00 p.m. PT

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival. The fields at Empire Polo Club are operated by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.

"We are thrilled to return for the fourth consecutive year to the Empire Polo Club where MLS and NWSL fans can enjoy preseason soccer in a unique and intimate setting," said Kara Korber, Sr. Director Business Development, AEG. "We continue to work closely with the leagues and teams to further develop this comprehensive preseason training model that will be our biggest event yet."

For access to an exclusive presale and additional ticketing information, fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com and follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates. Early bird pricing will be available beginning Wednesday, December 18, and end on Thursday, January 9.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.