St. Louis City SC to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

INDIO, CA - St. Louis CITY SC will join thirteen other MLS clubs along with six clubs from the NWSL for complete preseason matches, training sessions and organizational meetings beginning February 1st as part of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

Passes for all exhibition matches will go on sale this Wednesday, December 18 at 2pm PST at coachellavalleyinvitational.com. The initial schedule of all 26 mens and womens matches (listed below) is highlighted by three CITY SC matches, appearances from 2024 MLS Cup finalists the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, the first ever match played by San Diego FC and and the CVI debut of Houston Dash and Seattle Reign FC.

In addition to providing each of the participating MLS and NWSL teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2025 seasons in optimum weather at world class facilities, CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS's and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.

MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

- Austin FC

- Charlotte FC

- Chicago Fire FC

- LA Galaxy

- LAFC

- Minnesota United FC

- New York City FC

- New York Red Bulls

- Portland Timbers

- Real Salt Lake

- San Diego FC (preparing for their first ever season)

- San Jose Earthquakes

- St. Louis CITY SC

- Sporting Kansas City

NWSL clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

- Angel City FC

- Bay FC

- Houston Dash,

- Portland Thorns

- San Diego Wave FC,

- Seattle Reign FC

"AEG is proud to once again partner with the MLS and NWSL to host clubs from across North America in a truly unique setting for fans, players, coaches and management," said Dan Beckerman, President & CEO of AEG. "Coachella is an international showcase for the best in music, and AEG, through Goldenvoice and the LA Galaxy, are excited to utilize this setting to showcase the best in soccer. Palm Springs is an ideal destination with its vast infrastructure, resort hotels and hospitality options to be the host city for this impressive group of teams and their fans."

MATCH SCHEDULE - All Passes and Ticket Packages Available Dec. 18

MLS DAY 1: Wednesday, Feb. 5

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 12:30 p.m. PT

Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 8

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego FC vs. New York City FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls at 1:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC at 2:30 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 3: Sunday, Feb. 9

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC at 10:00 a.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 11:30 a.m. PT

MLS DAY 4: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake at 12:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 5: Saturday, Feb. 15

San Diego FC vs. New York Red Bulls at 10:00 a.m. PT

Charlotte FC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC at 2:00 p.m. PT

NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 16

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash at 12:00 p.m. PT

Seattle Reign FC vs. Bay FC at 1:00 p.m. PT

NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 22

Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash at 10:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival. The fields at Empire Polo Club are operated by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.

"We are thrilled to return for the fourth consecutive year to the Empire Polo Club where MLS and NWSL fans can enjoy preseason soccer in a unique and intimate setting," said Kara Korber, Sr. Director Business Development, AEG. "We continue to work closely with the leagues and teams to further develop this comprehensive preseason training model that will be our biggest event yet."

The LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament will also return to the Coachella Valley on Friday, February 7th at Desert Willow Golf Resort. The event will give fans an opportunity to hit the links alongside LA Galaxy Players, Coaches, and Alumni while enjoying premium giveaways, games, and prizes. For more information, please email Gabriel Osollo at gosollo@lagalaxy.com.

For access to an exclusive presale and additional ticketing information, fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com and follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates. Early bird pricing will be available beginning Wednesday, December 18, and end on Thursday, January 9.

