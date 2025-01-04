Tigers Drop First of Home and Home with Swift

Midway through a scoreless first period in Swift Current. The Tigers' Jordan Switzer ensured it stayed that way with a jaw-dropping glove save. As a Broncos forward appeared poised to tap in a loose puck, Switzer dove across the crease, snatching it from midair and keeping the game locked at 0-0.

With just over six minutes remaining, Bryce Pickford received a roughing penalty after taking down a Broncos player behind the play, sending Swift Current to their first power play of the game. Switzer was tested early but turned aside several shots, helping the Tigers kill off the penalty without conceding.

Minutes later, the Broncos somehow earned another power play after Oasiz Weisblatt was blatantly kneed. Despite clear knee-on-knee contact, the officials instead called diving on Weisblatt. Once again, the Tigers' penalty kill unit rose to the occasion, quashing any danger and preserving the scoreless tie.

As the horn sounded after the opening period, the game remained 0-0, with Medicine Hat leading on the shot clock 12-9 after 20 minutes of this heated rivalry matchup.

5 minutes into the second period the Tigers would head to their first powerplay of the game as Caleb Potter got his stick up on Weisblatt, drawing a high-sticking call. As the penalty expired, Luke Mistlebacher jumped off the bench for Potter and immediately broke in on a breakaway, ripping a shot over Jordan Switzer's glove to put the Broncos up 1-0.

Just over midway through the period, the Broncos would strike again, with Mistlebacher making a nice move and tucking it around Switzer's outstretched pad to make it 2-0 Swift Current.

With just over 5 minutes remaining in the second, Weisblatt would draw another penalty on Potter for hooking. The Tigers' powerplay would finally break through as Bryce Pickford-leading all WHL defensemen in goals-potted his 16th of the season off a blast from the point, cutting the Broncos' lead to 2-1.

90 seconds later, Weisblatt headed to the box for boarding after tapping Mistlebacher, who flew into the boards. The Broncos capitalized on the ensuing powerplay as Mistlebacher completed his hat trick, pushing the lead to 3-1. The period ended with the Tigers trailing but still holding a 21-18 edge in shots, setting the stage for a big third period.

In a mostly scoreless back-and-forth third period, the Tigers pulled their goalie with just under two minutes remaining in the period, but it was Luke Mistlebacher who sealed the deal for the Broncos by firing in the empty-netter-his fourth goal of the game-securing a 4-1 victory and tying the season series 1-1.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Luke Mistlebacher - Swift Current

Reid Dyck - Swift Current

Carlin Dezainde - Swift Current

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Bryce Pickford

The Tigers are back in action in Medicine Hat tomorrow night. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) Purchase tickets on Tixx.ca or at the Co-op Place Box Office. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM with the voice of the Tigers, Will Bryant or watch on watch.chl.ca.

