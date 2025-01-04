Broncos Drop 5-2 Decision in Medicine Hat

Medicine Hat, AB - The Swift Current Broncos couldn't complete the weekend sweep in a home-and-home series with the Medicine Hat Tigers falling 5-2 Saturday night at Co-op Place.

It was a tough six seconds for the Broncos in the first period as the Tigers would strike twice, first on the power play as Matthew Ward would bank a cross ice pass off a Bronco penalty killer and into the back the Swift Current net to make it 1-0 at 7:08. On the following face-off, Ward would be able to walk in with his second straight six seconds later to make 2-0. Medicine Hat would outshoot the Broncos after 1, 11-6 taking the two-goal lead to the middle frame.

The second period did see the Broncos get on the board 4:55 as Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would sneak in behind the defence and pot his 18th of the season to cut the lead to 2-1 as the only goal would be scored in the period. Eric Johnston (Regina, SK) & Luke Mistelbacher would notch assists on the goal.

Swift Current in the third would draw even early on the power play as Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would snap his 28th of the season home past Tigers goaltender Jordan Switzer from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) and Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) at 1:50 into the third. But at the 6:00 minute mark, the Tigers would come right back as Mat Ward would slide his hat-trick goal past Reid Dyck to regain the lead. Shortly after at 11:26 on missed interference call, the Tigers Ryder Ritchie is able to walk in with the insurance marker pushing the Medicine Hat lead to 4-2. Despite with the goalie pulled early in the third, Swift Current couldn't muster a rally as Oasiz Wiesblatt would finish the game off with an empty netter.

Swift Current in the defeat drop their record to 19-17-0-1 and are right in the thick of the East Division just two points back of Prince Albert for third heading into Trade Deadline week.

Next up for the Broncos, a home game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday, January 10th.

