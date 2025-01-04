Hitmen Acquire Vancouver Canucks Prospect Sawyer Mynio from Thunderbirds

January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have acquired Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for defenceman Linden Burrett and forward Sawyer Mayes, a first round and fourth round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and a first round and fourth pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Mynio, a product of Kamloops, BC is in his fourth full season in the Western Hockey League. The defenceman is currently serving as co-captain of the Seattle Thunderbirds and sits with 19 points (5g, 14a) in 18 games played. The 6'1 blueliner was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (89th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft and was signed to an entry-level deal with the club in September of 2023. Mynio brings extensive playoff experience with over 40 games, including a WHL Championship in 2023 and a Memorial Cup appearance. He will join Calgary after returning from the IIHF World Juniors in Ottawa where he represented team Canada alongside new teammate Tanner Howe. In his WHL career so far, Mynio has registered 114 points (30G, 84A) in 196 games.

"We have acquired one of the top defenceman in the Western Hockey League who contributes a vast amount of experience both in the regular season, playoffs, and internationally." said General Manager Garry Davidson. "Acquiring players of this magnitude requires a club to give up a lot, including two young quality players who we wish all the best to in Seattle."

"Sawyer will be a critical piece in our second half drive and in our pursuit of a playoff run" continued Davidson.

SAWYER MYNIO - DEFENCE

HOMETOWN: Kamloops, BC

DOB: April 30, 2005

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 180 lbs

SHOOTS: Left

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM

2024-25 Seattle Thunderbirds WHL 18 5 14 19 42

2023-24 Seattle Thunderbirds WHL 63 16 37 53 66

2022-23 Seattle Thunderbirds WHL 68 5 26 31 40

2021-22 Seattle Thunderbirds WHL 47 2 7 11 22

Calgary returns to play Sunday, January 5 when they welcome the Regina Pats to Scotiabank Saddledome for a 1:00 p.m. start.

