Hitmen Acquire Carson Birnie from Red Deer

January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have acquired forward Carson Birnie from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for 2007 born prospect Parker MacDougall and 2008 born prospect Ethan Dundas. In addition, Red Deer will receive a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Birnie was drafted by the Red Deer Rebels in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and has played over the course of the last three seasons with the club. Currently an assistant captain in Red Deer, the 19 year-old brings leadership and experience playing 150 career games registering 60 points (31G, 29A). He currently sits with 19 points (9A, 10A) in 35 games.

"Carson comes in with lots of experience and tools that will add to the depth of this team" said General Manager Garry Davidson. "He is a physical 6'1, 190lb forward who will add presence and size to our forward group."

CARSON BIRNIE - FORWARD

HOMETOWN: Arcola, SK

DOB: February 22, 2005

HEIGHT: 6'1

WEIGHT: 186 lbs

SHOOTS: Left

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM

2024-25 Red Deer Rebels WHL 35 9 10 19 45

2023-24 Red Deer Rebels WHL 59 14 12 26 38

2022-23 Red Deer Rebels WHL 56 8 7 15 42

Calgary returns to play Sunday, January 5 when they welcome the Regina Pats to Scotiabank Saddledome for a 1:00 p.m. start.

