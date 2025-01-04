Oil Kings Earn Second Straight Win Over Hurricanes
January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have grabbed their second win in as many nights against the Lethbridge Hurricanes after a 5-2 win on Saturday night in Edmonton.
Much like Friday's win, the Oil Kings had a dominating first period, outshooting the Hurricanes 16-3 in the frame, and holding a 2-0 lead after the first after goals from Luke Powell and Lukas Sawchyn.
The second period started great for Edmonton as Landon Hanson's 10th of the season made it 3-0 just 1:17 into the period. Lethbridge made it 3-1 with a Leo Braillard goal and then the Oil Kings would get into penalty trouble after that. The Oil Kings gave the Hurricanes five powerplays in the period, including two sections of five-on-three action. However, Brayden Yager was the only one to strike for the Hurricanes on the powerplay chances as he made it 3-2. Gracyn Sawchyn calmed things down for the Oil Kings with a shorthanded goal at the 15:32 mark of the period and the Oil Kings wouldn't look back from there.
In the third, Roan Woodward scored at the 3:42 mark to give Edmonton the 5-2 lead, and they would lock it down from there, outshooting Lethbridge 15-9 in the period.
Ethan Simcoe made 33 saves in the win, including 22 in the second period. The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.
The two clubs play one more time on Sunday in Edmonton at 4 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025
- Wild Power Play Scores Thrice as Wenatchee Downs Portland Saturday, 6-3 - Wenatchee Wild
- Whitehead's Overtime Winner Lifts Pats to Victory in Red Deer - Regina Pats
- Mayes' Laser Knocks Out Kamloops, Chiefs Win 3-2 - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Earn Second Straight Win Over Hurricanes - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Rockets Shut Down By Giants On Home Ice - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Drop 5-2 Decision in Medicine Hat - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Buck Broncos - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hawks Drop 6-3 Contest to Wild - Portland Winterhawks
- Third Period Comeback Falls Short Against Saskatoon - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hadland the Star as Wheat Kings Win Playoff-Style Contest with Raiders - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Hitmen Acquire Carson Birnie from Red Deer - Calgary Hitmen
- Rebels Complete Trade with Hitmen - Red Deer Rebels
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Thunderbirds - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Acquire Vancouver Canucks Prospect Sawyer Mynio from Thunderbirds - Calgary Hitmen
- T-Birds Acquire Mayes and Burrett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Game 39 vs Swift Current Broncos - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Host Blazers in First Home Game of 2025 - Spokane Chiefs
- Tigers Drop First of Home and Home with Swift - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings and Hurricanes Three-In-Three Shifts to Edmonton - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Look to Sweep Weekend Series with Tigers - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: January 4 vs. Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Fall to Thunderbirds to Snap Five Game Win Streak - Prince George Cougars
- Hood Records 1st WHL Shutout as G-Men Blank Wild - Vancouver Giants
- Vancouver Strikes to Break Third-Period Deadlock Friday in 3-0 Wenatchee Defeat - Wenatchee Wild
- T-Birds Claw Past Prince George - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans Edge Winterhawks in Shootout - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Earn Second Straight Win Over Hurricanes
- Oil Kings and Hurricanes Three-In-Three Shifts to Edmonton
- Oil Kings Tally Seven In Win Over Hurricanes
- Oil Kings Open Three-In-Three in Lethbridge
- Oil Kings Assistant Captain Finnie Commits to Niagra University