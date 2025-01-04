Oil Kings Earn Second Straight Win Over Hurricanes

January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have grabbed their second win in as many nights against the Lethbridge Hurricanes after a 5-2 win on Saturday night in Edmonton.

Much like Friday's win, the Oil Kings had a dominating first period, outshooting the Hurricanes 16-3 in the frame, and holding a 2-0 lead after the first after goals from Luke Powell and Lukas Sawchyn.

The second period started great for Edmonton as Landon Hanson's 10th of the season made it 3-0 just 1:17 into the period. Lethbridge made it 3-1 with a Leo Braillard goal and then the Oil Kings would get into penalty trouble after that. The Oil Kings gave the Hurricanes five powerplays in the period, including two sections of five-on-three action. However, Brayden Yager was the only one to strike for the Hurricanes on the powerplay chances as he made it 3-2. Gracyn Sawchyn calmed things down for the Oil Kings with a shorthanded goal at the 15:32 mark of the period and the Oil Kings wouldn't look back from there.

In the third, Roan Woodward scored at the 3:42 mark to give Edmonton the 5-2 lead, and they would lock it down from there, outshooting Lethbridge 15-9 in the period.

Ethan Simcoe made 33 saves in the win, including 22 in the second period. The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

The two clubs play one more time on Sunday in Edmonton at 4 p.m.

