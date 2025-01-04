Cougars Fall to Thunderbirds to Snap Five Game Win Streak

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars saw their five game winning streak come to a close after a 3-1 setback to the Seattle Thunderbirds, Friday at the CN Centre.

Borya Valis supplied the lone tally for the Cougars which came in the final minutes of the hockey game.

After no scoring in the opening period, the T-Birds opened a two-goal lead in the second stanza, finding the back of the net at 7:10 and 15:17. In the third, Prince George poured it on, out-shooting the T-Birds 10-3. In the final minutes with the Cougar net empty, Borya Valis slid home his 18th goal of the season at 18:39 to put Prince George within one goal. The Cougars continued the pressure, however, the Thunderbirds delivered the dagger at 19:46 with an empty net goal to give them a 3-1 win to snap a five-game losing skid.

Stats & Standouts

With an assist in the setback, Riley Heidt moved to 222 career assists and is now 13 assists shy of tying Mark Morrison's record of 235.

Tonight marks the Cougars first regular season home loss to Seattle since October of 2022.

They Said It...

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on the game...

What's Next?

The Cougars return to action at the CN Centre on Saturday January 4th against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Next Game: Saturday, Jan. 4 vs Seattle | 6:00 pm

Next Home Game: Saturday, Jan. 4 vs Seattle | 6:00 pm

