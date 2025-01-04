Game Day Hub: January 4 vs. Wenatchee

January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks take on the Wenatchee Wild in a U.S. Division battle on Saturday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Where's Waldo night.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks put up a valiant fight in their last outing, rallying from a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime against the Tri-City Americans. Diego Buttazzoni led the way with two power-play goals in the first period, while Kayd Ruedig added another to give Portland an early lead. After a tough second period that saw Tri-City surge ahead with four goals, Tyson Jugnauth sparked the comeback with a late tally. Ryan Miller and Ryder Thompson followed with quick goals in the third to tie the game at 6-6. Despite the Hawks' resilience, the Americans prevailed in the shootout for a 7-6 victory.

Where's Waldo Night

Fans are encouraged to dress as Waldo and join in on the fun as we attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most Waldos gathered in one place! We're aiming to gather 4,626 Waldos in the arena, so grab your gear, rally your friends, and be part of this historic night filled with hockey, fun, and a whole lot of stripes.

We're already at 5,000 fans in the building, which means we have everything we need to break the Guinness World Record for the most Waldos gathered in one place-except for YOU! All you have to do is dress the part: blue jeans, a red and white striped shirt, a beanie, and the signature glasses. Whether you're coming solo or bringing the whole squad, this is your chance to be part of history. Don't forget to snap photos and tag us as we stripe the arena in red and white. Let's make it a night to remember with hockey, fun, and a record-breaking sea of stripes. Grab your gear, rally your friends, and join us!

Sing Along Song: Mr. Brightside by The Killers

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 62 points (27G, 34A) in 37 games, he leads the entire Western League in scoring. His 27 goals are tied for first in the league, and his 158 shots on goal lead the league. Chyzowski has been especially hot recently, netting 11 goals in his last 12 games and recording seven straight multi-point games. He's tallied 11 more points than his 2023-24 total (50) in 28 less games. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Watching Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Wild enter tonight's game holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference and fifth in the U.S. Division with a 13-18-3-0 record, trailing the Portland Winterhawks by 14 points. Despite their current position, the Wild have made significant roster adjustments to start the new year, adding forwards Tye Spencer from the Regina Pats and Maxim Muranov from the Calgary Hitmen while parting ways with goaltender Daniel Hauser and forward Kenta Isogai.

Evan Friesen has been a standout for the Wild, leading the team with 34 points (13G, 21A) in 33 games, averaging over a point per game. Left winger Miles Cooper follows closely, tallying 28 points (13G, 15A) in 35 games, including eight power-play points. Between the pipes, Brendan Gee has been impressive in limited action, boasting a 0.947 save percentage and a 1.59 goals-against average over three appearances. On special teams, Wenatchee's power play ranks 16th in the league, converting at 21.6%, but their penalty kill has been their greatest strength, leading the WHL with an 83.2% success rate.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Wenatchee Wild face off tonight in the third of six regular-season matchups, with the Winterhawks holding a 2-0 series advantage so far this season. Portland looks to extend its success against Wenatchee and keep the momentum rolling. In their first meeting on Nov. 9 at Town Toyota Center, the Hawks delivered a commanding 6-3 victory. Captain Kyle Chyzowski led the charge with a four-point night (2G, 2A), including a shorthanded goal, to power his team to the win.

The teams met again on Nov. 23 at the Glass Palace, where Portland erupted for a five-goal third period to seal a thrilling 8-4 victory. Leading the way was Kyle McDonough, who notched two goals and two assists, marking the first four-point game of his WHL career and showcasing his offensive potential. With strong performances from key players in their previous matchups, the Winterhawks aim to continue their dominance against the Wild tonight on home ice.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

