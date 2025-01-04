T-Birds Acquire Mayes and Burrett
January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of forward Sawyer Mayes, and defensemen Linden Burrett, along with a 1st round selection in 2025, 1st round selection is 2026, 4th round pick in 2025, and a 4th round pick in 2026, in exchange for defenseman Sawyer Mynio.
"It is very difficult to make a trade of this magnitude," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "Sawyer has been a model Thunderbird throughout his time with us. This move fills some of the holes we have in terms of draft picks. Mayes is a player that we have liked since his draft year and was an essential part of the deal for us. Linden is another right shot D man that continues to add to our depth on the back end."
Thus far the 2007 born Mayes has appeared in 86 games over two seasons, recording 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 points. While Burrett is in his rookie season and had suited up for 9 games and has recorded an assist.
