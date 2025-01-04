Tigers Buck Broncos

January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Just over five minutes into the opening period of this back-to-back clash, Carlin Dezainde was sent to the box for cross-checking Hunter St. Martin, giving Medicine Hat its first power play of the night. The Tigers wasted little time capitalizing: Mathew Ward sent a puck toward the front of the net, where it deflected off a Broncos defender and snuck past Reid Dyck, putting the Tigers ahead 1-0. Jack Kachkowski and Josh Van Mulligen picked up the assists on the play.

On the very next faceoff, Ward struck again. Taking the puck into the Swift Current zone, he released a pinpoint shot from just above the hash marks that sailed over Dyck's glove for his ninth goal of the season, quickly extending the Tigers' lead to 2-0. Niilopekka Muhonen earned a helper on the play, helping the Tigers seize early momentum on home ice.

Just under five minutes into the second period, the Broncos found their spark as Brady Birnie entered the Tigers zone off a crisp pass from Luke Mistlebacher, releasing a shot from the top of the circle, placing it perfectly over Jordan Switzer's pad to cut Medicine Hat's lead in half at 2-1.

Midway through the frame, emotions ran high after a stoppage in play, resulting in offsetting penalties and a brief 4-on-4 scenario. Neither team found the net during that stretch, but the pace remained quick, with both sides trading rushes and testing each other's defensive structure.

With just two minutes remaining, Jack Kachkowski collided with Dyck, who was well out of his crease, leading to a goaltender interference call that sent the Broncos back to the power play. Medicine Hat's penalty kill stood strong, fending off the attack and preserving a one-goal lead heading into the intermission. The Tigers finished the period up 2-1, setting the stage for a decisive final frame.

Just 30 seconds into the third period, Niilopekka Muhonen was sent off for a cross-check, handing the Broncos their second power play of the game. Swift Current wasted no time, as Luke Mistlebacher found the back of the net to tie things up at 2-2.

Exactly six minutes into the frame, Mathew Ward struck again for the Tigers. After being sprung on a breakaway off a turnover, Ward outmaneuvered Reid Dyck with a slick move to restore Medicine Hat's lead at 3-2 on his third of the night.

With eight and a half minutes left, Ryder Ritchie added some insurance by slipping a shot through Dyck's five-hole, with Ward picking up yet another point to make it 4-2 Tigers.

In the final moments, Swift Current pressed hard, yet Jordan Switzer turned aside a flurry of chances. Oasiz Weisblatt then sealed the deal with an empty netter, securing a 5-2 win for Medicine Hat over their heated rival.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/1 - 100.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Mathew Ward - Medicine Hat

Reid Dyck - Swift Current

Jordan Switzer - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Bryce Pickford

The Tigers are back in action in Medicine Hat Wednesday night vs the Prince Albert Raiders. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) Purchase tickets on Tixx.ca or at the Co-op Place Box Office. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM with the voice of the Tigers, Will Bryant or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.