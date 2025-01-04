Broncos Look to Sweep Weekend Series with Tigers

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (19-16-0-2) will look to keep a perfect start to January as they close out their weekend home-and-home series with the Medicine Hat Tigers (21-15-2-0) Saturday night on the road at Co-op Place.

The Broncos are coming off a 4-1 win at home Friday night against the Tigers, where Luke Mistelbacher scored all four goals in Swift Current's 'W' on home ice. Swift Current is just five points back of first in the East Division and are winners of back-to-back games while also being just two points back of Prince Albert for second in the division. Despite the loss Friday, Medicine Hat still leads the Eastern Conference standings/

Catch the game tonight live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 7:45 and puck-drop slated for after 7 PM.

The Broncos organization will be hosting a Watch Party at Boston Pizza Saturday, fans are encouraged to arrive early to get a perfect viewing spot. The game will be broadcasted on WHL Live - Away Feed

For more on tonight's game visit the Official Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 19-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 2-0-0-0 Home: 1-0-0-0. Away: 1-0-0-0

LAST GAME 4-1 W vs Tigers: Broncos forward Luke Mistelbacher scored his first career four-goal game in the Western Hockey League Friday night at InnovationPlex in part of Swift Current's 4-1 win over Medicine Hat. Rylan Gould, Carlin Dezainde & Clarke Caswell all had multi-point nights, while Reid Dyck made 28 saves in the win.

VS. MEDICINE HAT: This is the third of four meetings between the Broncos and Tigers. Swift Current took the first game of the home-at-home series Friday night. Since the 1996-97 season the Broncos are 83-62-6-5 (two ties) against Medicine Hat. While on the road Swift Current is 32-38-3-2 (two ties) against the Tigers. Clarke Caswell, Luke Mistelbacher & Grayson Burzynski all have two points against the Tigers this season, leading the team.@

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 4/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 MH) October 6/2023 - at Swift Current (8-7 OT MH)

January 3/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) November 14/2023 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

January 4/2024 - at Medicine Hat November 29/2023 - at Swift Current (5-3 SC)

February 7/2024 - at Medicine Hat December 29/2023 - at Medicine Hat (3-1 SC)

January 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (5-2 MH)

February 23/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

February 24/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-3 OT SC)

March 15/2024 - at Swift Current (8-4 SC)

March 16/2024 - at Medicine Hat (4-2 MH)

