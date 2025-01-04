Oil Kings and Hurricanes Three-In-Three Shifts to Edmonton

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back at home as they continue a three-games in three night stretch tonight against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The mini three-game series shifts to Edmonton for two games after the Oil Kings grabbed a 7-3 win in Lethbridge on Friday night. In that game, the Oil Kings had three-point nights from Parker Alcos (1G, 2A), and Landon Hanson (2G, 1A), while Roan Woodward also had two goals in the victory. For Hanson, it was his second and third goals against the Hurricanes this season, to give him four points in two games after he scored back in September. He now has six points (3G, 3A) in eight games lifetime against the Hurricanes.

Lethbridge was led offensively on Friday by Trae Johnson who had three points (2G, 1A).

The season series is now at 1-1 after the second of eight meetings this season and the Oil Kings have outscored the Hurricanes 8-6 through two games.

After Fridays game, the Oil Kings are now 19-14-1-1 and have 40 points on the season, Lethbridge fell to 19-13-1-1, also with 40 points, putting the two teams tied for sixth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Game time from Rogers Place tonight is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (32, 18-29-47)

Gavin Hodnett (35, 15-21-36)

Roan Woodward (35, 14-22-36)

Adam Jecho (26, 9-15-24)

Lukas Sawchyn (35, 5-19-24)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler is 6 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 3 games away from 200 in the WHL

F Roan Woodward is 3 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hurricanes Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Brayden Edwards (31, 16-24-40)

Logan Wormald (34, 18-20-38)

Brayden Yager (23, 12-22-34)

Miguel Marques (25, 11-22-33)

Noan Chadwick (32, 10-17-27)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes:

Friday, September 20 @ LET (3-1 LET)

Friday, January 3 @ LET (7-3 EDM)

Saturday, January 4 @ Edmonton

Sunday, January 5 @ Edmonton

Sunday, January 26 @ Edmonton

Saturday, February 1 @ Lethbridge

Saturday, February 15 @ Edmonton

Friday, March 21 @ Lethbridge

