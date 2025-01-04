Rebels Complete Trade with Hitmen

January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels forward Carson Birnie

Red Deer Rebels forward Carson Birnie

RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Calgary Hitmen.

The Rebels have acquired 17-year-old forward Parker MacDougall, 16-year-old forward prospect Ethan Dundas, a fifth round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, and a third round in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft - originally belonging to Swift Current - in exchange for 19-year-old forward Carson Birnie.

MacDougall was selected by Calgary in round five, 99 th overall at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Victoria, BC native currently plays for the U18 AAA Fraser Valley Thunderbirds and has 42 points in 19 games (17 goals, 25 assists). He will join the Rebels roster this weekend ahead of the club's game Tuesday versus Saskatoon.

Dundas was selected by Calgary in round seven, 133 rd overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. This season with his hometown U18 AAA Regina Pat Canadians, Dundas has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 25 games.

Birnie, from Arcola, SK, was in his third season with the Rebels after being selected by the club in round eight, 160 th overall at the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. In 150 career games with the club, Birnie had 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 points, including nine goals and 10 assists in 35 games this season. He also appeared in 21 playoff games collecting eight points (four goals, four assists).

Parker MacDougall

Forward

Hometown: Victoria, BC

Date of Birth: June 29, 2007

Height: 5'11

Weight: 174 lbs.

Current club: Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA

Ethan Dundas

Forward

Hometown: Regina, SK

Date of Birth: June 23, 2008

Height: 5'11

Weight: 172 lbs.

Current club: Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA

Images from this story

