T-Birds Claw Past Prince George

January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -the Seattle Thunderbirds ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the B.C. Division leading Prince George Cougars Friday at the CN Centre. The same two teams face each other again at the CN Centre Saturday.

"It was a smart, mature road game," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We've been looking for a game like this for a while. It was less volatile then some of our recent games. We just played more of a controlled game."

After a scoreless first period the T-Birds (12-22-2-1) found the back of the net twice in period two. Kazden Mathies opened the scoring with his fifth of the season at the 7:10 mark with Coster Dunn earning the lone assist.

"It was a play that Odie set for us," explained Mathies of his fifth goal of the season. "We just went out there and executed it. It feels good and it should help my confidence."

With under five minutes left in the second, Hayden Pakkala batted a puck out of the air and into the back of the net, giving the T-Birds a two-goal lead heading into the third period. Kaleb Hartmann and Radim Mrtka were credited with the helpers.

"That's just how we've got to score," remarked O'Dette of the goal. "We've been talking about this a lot, just getting to the inside. Pakks was able to get to the net and get a rebound. He made a nice play. Good hand-eye coordination to whack it in the net."

Seattle protected their two-goal lead until the final two minutes of the third period. Prince George pulled their goalie for the extra attacker and scored at 18:39. They would pull the goalie once again but this time the T-Birds Sam Charko would end the suspense by scoring into the empty net on an assist from Simon Lovsin with 14 seconds left.

Grayson Malinoski made 24 saves in goal to earn the win. "Our defense is unreal. There were so many blocked shots," he said of the team's effort in front of him. "Just overall our defensive zone was really good, limiting chances, and I thought I made the saves I was supposed to."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The Thunderbirds killed off all three Cougar power plays and have denied Prince George a power play goal in back-to-back games.

Seattle brought in 2004 defenseman Matthew Gallant for a three-game tryout and he made his debut Friday. Gallant played previously with Moose Jaw and Edmonton, "I thought he did a good job," remarked O'Dette of Gallant's effort. "He's got experience in the league and played a steady game, moving the puck efficiently. It was a nice first look at him."

The T-Birds first home game of 2025 is Tuesday at the accesso ShoWare Center as they host the Victoria Royals. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

