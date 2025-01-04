Hawks Drop 6-3 Contest to Wild
January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks fell to the Wenatchee Wild in a 6-3 contest at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
Game #38: Portland (3) vs. Wenatchee (6)
SOG: POR (21) - WEN (25)
PP: POR (1/3) - WEN (3/8)
Saves: Štìbeták (20/25) - Gee (18/21)
SCORING:
WEN - Shaun Rios (12) from Maddix McCagherty
WEN - Shaun Rios (13) from Reid Andresen and Evan Friesen (Power Play)
POR - Tyson Jugnauth (8) from Josh Zakreski and Ondøej Štìbeták (Power Play)
POR - Joel Plante (2) from Josh Zakreski and Kayd Ruedig
WEN - Evan Friesen (14) (Penalty Shot)
WEN - Zane Saab (7) from Brendan Dunphy (Power Play)
WEN - Maddix McCagherty (10) from Shuan Rios and Reid Andresen (Power Play)
WEN - Evan Friesen (8) from Shaun Rios and Lukas McCloskey
POR - Kyle McDonough (12) from Hudson Darby (Shorthanded)
GAME SUMMARY:
Wenatchee struck first, scoring at 7:50 of the opening period, and doubled their lead with a two-man advantage goal at 11:46. The Winterhawks responded late in the frame as Tyson Jugnauth unleashed a shot from the point shot that found twine with just 34 seconds remaining, cutting the deficit to one.
Portland kept the momentum rolling into the second period, with Joel Plante finishing a slick give-and-go with Josh Zakreski on the rush to tie the game at 2-2 just 2:49 in. However, Wenatchee regained the lead at 11:57, capitalizing on a penalty shot to make it 3-2. Two power play goals and empty netter in the third saw Wenatchee extend their lead to six. Kyle McDonough got one back on the penalty kill, ripping a shot glove-side at 18:11 for the 6-3 final.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks hit the road for the Eastern Swing taking on the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, January 10 at 5:00 p.m. PST at Westoba Place.
