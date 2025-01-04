Hood Records 1st WHL Shutout as G-Men Blank Wild

Vancouver Giants' Colton Roberts and Burke Hood in action

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants shut out the visiting Wenatchee Wild 3-0 on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre thanks to 27 saves from rookie goaltender Burke Hood, as he recorded his career Western Hockey League shutout.

The wins improve the Giants record this season to 18-14-4, while they are 5-1 in their last six games. The Wild, meanwhile, fall to 13-18-3-1.

The game was scoreless through 40 minutes until the Giants scored three goals in a seven-minute stretch in the third period, first Ryan Lin, then Cameron Schmidt, followed by Ty Halaburda. Jaden Lipinski recorded three assists.

Vancouver outshot Wenatchee 36-27.

GAME SUMMARY

Neither team scored in the first period, although the Giants had three power play opportunities.

In the second, both teams exchanged chances, though the Giants had more dangerous looks, but Wild netminder Brendan Gee made some key stops to keep it 0-0 after 40 minutes. The Giants were outshooting the Wild 24-18 through 40 minutes.

During 4-on-4 play early in the third, Tyson Zimmer drew a tripping penalty, leading to a Giants 4-on-3 power play. Lin ripped a one-timer just six seconds into the power play from the high slot to open the scoring at the 5:15 mark of the third.

Less than four minutes later, Lipinski bumped a pass from behind the net to a wide-open Schmidt in front, who quickly shelfed it to make it 2-0 for the Giants. The goal was Schmidt's 27th tally of the season and his 100th career point (in 93 games).

Just 3:06 after that, Halaburda shoved home a loose puck on the backend to put the game out of reach at 3-0.

Hood would make some key stops in the third period, including when the score was just 1-0, to eventually hold on for the 27-save shutout, the first of his WHL career.

THEY SAID IT

"Very happy with the way our guys played tonight. I liked the way we started, but nothing was fluid. Got to give Wenatchee credit for that. They're quick, they get on you, [and] they make you make plays under duress. We started to figure that out later on in the game. I thought we got a lot crisper throughout the game, and I thought the third period was obviously our best." - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros on the game overall

"Really impressed with Burke. When he had those quality chances, he was there to make those saves for us. I was pretty happy with how he was smothering pucks, and his rebound control tonight was really, really good. The puck was in corners and stuff like that. Instead of in front of the net area, he was able to deflect into the corner and we were able to retrieve those pucks. Very happy for his first career WHL shutout and the guys were really, really excited for him." - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros on the performance of goaltender Burke Hood

"Happiness, a little sigh of relief. Obviously love to play the game, but when that final buzzer goes on your first shutout, you're pretty glad...when you see that first goal, you think 'okay, now we have the chance to do something here' and then they just kept coming for us and it worked out well." - Giants goaltender Burke Hood

"We weren't really worrying in the [second intermission] at all. We knew we were doing the little things right and eventually one was going to come and then three did. We didn't change anything. We just kept on getting at it." - Giants defenceman Ryan Lin

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 12/12/12 = 36 | WEN - 8/10/9 = 27

PP: VAN- 1/5 | WEN - 0/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 40 | WEN - 26

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Burke Hood - 27 Saves for 1st WHL Shutout

2nd: VAN - Ryan Lin - GWG, 1A, 2 SOG, +1

3rd: VAN - Ty Halaburda - 1G, 1A, 5 SOG, +2

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (27 saves / 27 shots)

Wenatchee: LOSS - Brendan Gee (33 saves / 36 shots)

UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Saturday, January 4 Kelowna 6:05 PM PST Prospera Place

Tuesday, January 7 Prince George 7:00 PM PST CN Centre

Wednesday, January 8 Prince George 7:00 PM PST CN Centre

