Chiefs Host Blazers in First Home Game of 2025
January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kamloops Blazers in their first home game of the new year. It's the annual Fred Meyer Wall Calendar Giveaway - the first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Spokane Chiefs wall calendar courtesy of Fred Meyer. So far this season, the Chiefs are 1-1-0-0 against the Blazers.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
PROMO: Fred Meyer Wall Calendar Giveaway and Hockey Is For Everyone/Pride Theme Group Night
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
