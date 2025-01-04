Chiefs Host Blazers in First Home Game of 2025

January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Kamloops Blazers in their first home game of the new year. It's the annual Fred Meyer Wall Calendar Giveaway - the first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Spokane Chiefs wall calendar courtesy of Fred Meyer. So far this season, the Chiefs are 1-1-0-0 against the Blazers.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

PROMO: Fred Meyer Wall Calendar Giveaway and Hockey Is For Everyone/Pride Theme Group Night

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.