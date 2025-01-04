Third Period Comeback Falls Short Against Saskatoon

January 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, SK - Saskatoon scored two power-play goals in the third period and added a late empty-net marker in a narrow 4-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Events Centre.

The first period was fast and physical as both teams played a smothering style to reduce the quality scoring chances.

Saskatoon scored the game's first goal just over two minutes into the game. Tyler Parr led a rush down the left Warrior boards and then fired the puck on the net. The puck went off the pad of goalie Brady Smith and was stuck in the crease, where Parr came in and knocked it in.

In the second period, space was hard for Moose Jaw to come by as they tried to create pressure against the Blades' smothering structure. The Warriors muscled their way to ten shots in the frame but could not drive the puck over the goal line, remaining down by one after two periods.

Just over a minute into the third period, Saskatoon added to their lead when Moose Jaw product Rowan Calvert slid the puck over the goal line for a power play goal.

The Warriors picked up their first goal at the seven-minute mark while they were on the man advantage. Aiden Ziprick was able to get a shot through from the blue line, Ethan Semeniuk gobbled up the rebound and knocked in his seventh of the season.

Saskatoon went back up by two when David Lewandowski scored their second power-play goal of the game with less than seven minutes remaining.

Down a pair and with less than three minutes to go, the Warriors pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. Again, Aiden Ziprick was able to get the puck to the front of the Saskatoon net, and again, Ethan Semeniuk battled to push in his second of the night, pulling Moose Jaw to within one.

Back inside the Blades line with less than 20 seconds remaining, the Warriors were pressing but unfortunately lost control of the puck which led to a Blades empty-net goal.

Ethan Semeniuk led the Warriors with two goals, Aiden Ziprick picked up two assists, and Brady Smith made 30 saves. Tyler Parr led Saskatoon with two goals and three points and Ethan McCallum made 28 saves.

The Warriors Sunday to rest and prepare for another busy week. Monday, they leave for Alberta where they will play the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Calgary Hitmen on Tuesday and Wednesday. They return home next weekend for games against Regina and Lethbridge on Friday and Saturday.

