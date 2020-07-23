Tickets on Sale Now

Today's latest news from the State of Minnesota, and Governor Tim Walz, the capacity for outdoor venues and events has been increased. Therefore, effectively immediate there are a limited number of tickets available for purchase for any remaining home game! Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Stingers Ticket Office at 320-222-2010.

To continue to abide by social distancing guidelines, all tickets that are available for purchase will be general admission tickets in the grandstand at Bill Taunton Stadium. Throughout the grandstand, there are pods of yellow x's to mark which seats are open for fans to sit in.

Fans are not required to wear masks to attend Stingers games throughout the rest of the 2020 season. Because we are an outdoor venue, fans have the option to wear a mask or not while enjoying a night at the ballpark.

