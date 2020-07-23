Booyah Look for Fourth Consecutive Victory

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah, 11-10 on the season, are in search of their second two-game sweep of the season as they take on the La Crosse Loggers again tonight at Capital Credit Union Park.

During the course of this season high three game win streak, the Booyah pitching staff has performed at its highest level all year. Throughout the last three games played, opponents are averaging just above one run per game, and striking out more than six times per game. The bullpen has been the brightest spot of the pitching staff over the past three games, allowing just two total runs, only one of which was earned.

In last night's game against La Crosse, Columbia freshman Andy Blake homered for the third time this season, putting him in a deadlock with Alec Burns for first on the team. In the entire Northwoods League, Green Bay is tied for second with the Woodchucks for most home runs, sitting at 16. The home turf plays an advantage for the Booyah, with 10 of the 16 home runs coming inside of Capital Credit Union Park.

Tonight, the Booyah turn to right hander and second year returner Garrett Martin, who makes his fourth start of the season. Martin holds a 1-0 overall record, and comes in to Thursday night's matchup after collecting eight strikeouts in his last outing. The Eagle Valley High School (CO) graduate has 15 K's over just 11 total innings pitched, and his 1.64 ERA is second best on the pitching staff, first among starters.

First pitch from Ashwaubenon is set for 6:35pm, with the Booyah looking to win four games in a row for the first time all season. The Loggers are in the midst of a three-game losing skid, and send Boise State left hander Travis Weston to the bump. Weston went four innings in his last outing on July 16th, in an 8-7 win over Wisconsin Rapids.

