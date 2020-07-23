Rox Beat Stingers in 12 Innings at the Rock Pile

St. Cloud Rox catcher Jack Kelly

St. Cloud, MN - Collin Montez (Washington State) blasted a two-run single to right field in the 12th inning as St. Cloud (9-8) walked-off Willmar (12-6) on Wednesday by a score of 9-8.

In the first inning, Jordan Barth (Augustana) drove in Ben Norman (Iowa) to go ahead early 1-0.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth inning, Jack Kelly (Minnesota) delivered with an RBI-single to right field. The Rox tacked on another run to tie the game at three.

Needing a run in the seventh inning, Kelly stepped up with a single and scored Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana). It tied the game at five.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Finke was hit-by-a-pitch to begin the inning. Kodie Kolden (Washington State) was already on second base due to International Tiebreaker Rules. Later in the inning, Kelly drove in both runners and tied the game at six. He earned Northwoods League Player of the Night honors following his four RBI performance.

The Rox found themselves trailing 8-6 in the bottom of the 12th inning. Garett Delano (Mercer) automatically started on second base. Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky) led off with a pinch-hit single. That set up Andrew Pintar (BYU), who smacked a double down the left field line and scored Delano. In the next at-bat, Montez crushed a two-run single to right field that won the game for St. Cloud.

Noah Myhre (Minot State) started the game for the Rox and pitched 2.2 innings. Tyson Heaton (BYU) followed him out of the bullpen, as he threw 4.1 innings and struck out two batters. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) tossed 3.0 innings and RJ Martinez (Minot State) hurled the 11th inning. Joey Stock (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) earned his second win of the season after pitching the 12th inning.

For the full box score from Wednesday's game, click here.

St. Cloud will look to sweep Willmar on Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

The Rox will return home on Monday, July 27th at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

