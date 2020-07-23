Rox Walk-Off Stingers in Twelfth

(St. Cloud, M.N.)- For the second time this week, the Stingers fall in an extra innings contest, this time at the hands of the St. Cloud Rox.

In a twelve inning game, the Rox won 9-8 over Willmar to pick up their first win over the Stingers in 2020.

The hero was Collin Montez who doubled down the right field line to drive in two runs in the bottom of the twelfth inning and take game one of the series.

The Stingers played well and it started on the mound with Jack Zigan. He went five innings allowing three runs. He got three runs of support as well in the early-goings before both teams scored a run in the seventh to make it a 4-4 game.

Into the ninth, neither team was able to break into the lead as extras were required for the second time for both teams in the week.

The Stingers failed to get a run in the top of the tenth, but in the bottom half of the inning rallied with some great defense to keep themselves alive. Griffin Cheney doubled up Garrett Delano trying to push into third base from second on a sacrifice, but Cheney's throw gunned him down.

In the eleventh, Willmar got off on the right foot as Cesar Lopez hit an RBI single and Jaxon Hallmark drove in a run with a sacrifice. However, St. Cloud evened it back up in the bottom half of the inning on a 2-RBI base hit from Jack Kelly.

Now in the third inning of extras, Willmar added another two runs on a passed ball that scored Manzardo and am RBI knock for Brooks Lee.

In the end though, St. Cloud got the last laugh on an 2-RBI hit from Montez to win it 9-8 in 12 innings.

The Stingers drop to 12-6 on the season while St. Cloud improves to 9-8. The two teams play once again tomorrow night in Willmar. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

