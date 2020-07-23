Rafters Return Home to Face Woodchucks Thursday Night

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (14-7) have a league-best 9-1 record at home, and they look to get back to the win column on Thursday night versus the Wisconsin Woodchucks (6-15).

The Rafters enter Thursday plated a top the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod with a 14-7 record, two games ahead of the Rockford Rivets in the standings. Wisconsin, despite yesterday's 3-1 win in Wausau, is last in the Pod at 6-15.

Wisconsin Rapids leads the league in strikeouts and has allowed the fewest walks in the league as a pitching staff. The Rafters send Louisville right-hander Glenn Albanese to the mound. Albanese is the Northwoods League leader in strikeouts with 29. The Woodchucks start Nate Madej, a South Alabama lefty. Madej has a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched for the Woodchucks this summer.

Tonight is Mid-State Technical College Blackout Tuition Night. The Rafters will be wearing special black jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds from the auction go to the Mid-State Foundation. First pitch is at 6:35pm.

