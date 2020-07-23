Booyah Begin Loggers Set with Win

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah picked up their third consecutive win as they toppled the Loggers 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Booyah struck for two runs in the second inning when Akron's Cameron Tilly singled into center field to bring Stephen Hrustitch and Chris Seng home. Tilly finished the day 1-for-1, and was replaced for a pinch runner in the fourth inning when he walked.

The only other run on the night came in the third after Columbia freshman Andy Blake popped his third home run of the season over the video board in right field. Blake's home run ties him with Alec Burns for first place on the Booyah roster in home runs this season. He finished the day 1-for-4.

The real work came on the mound this evening for Green Bay, starting with right handed pitcher Logan Lee. In his fourth start, Lee worked five nearly perfect innings, allowing just one run to cross home while he was on the mound. Out of the bullpen, Avery Stephens and Eric Torres combined for two and a third innings pitched, with each pitcher striking out one batter. Freshman Ron Cole came in and worked an inning and two-thirds out of the bullpen, not allowing a single hit and picking up his first save of the season.

The Booyah, now 11-10 overall on the year, are above .500 for the first time. Green Bay currently sits in a dead lock for second place with Fond du Lac, and are just a game behind Rockford for first. The Booyah pick up things again tomorrow night at 6:35pm, with Middle Georgia State's Garrett Martin taking the mound for his fourth start on the season.

