Edwards Solid Start Leads Kenosha to 9-5 Win

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (3-3) tied the 2020 Kenosha Series with a 9-5 win over the K-Town Bobbers (3-3) on Thursday night at Simmons Field.

The Kingfish took advantage of three hit batters in the 2nd inning to score two runs. Justin Barr (Akron) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Jack Thelen (UW - Milwaukee). McKay Barney (BYU) grounded out to second base to drive in Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) for a 2-0 Kingfish lead.

Justin Janas (Illinois) singled in two more runs for the Kingfish in the 4th inning for a 4-0 Kenosha lead.

Buban scored Kenosha's fifth run of the game in the 5th inning on an error by Bobbers first baseman Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist University) to extend the Kingfish lead to 5-0.

Kenosha went up 7-0 in the 6th inning on a two RBI single by Alex Helmin (Xavier University) that drove in Thelen and Buban.

K-Town battled back with a 4 run bottom of the 7th inning by taking advantage of two Kingfish errors. Brett Harris (Gonzaga) made the Kingfish pay for the errors with a two RBI double. Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) drove in the fourth run of the inning on a groundout to second base.

Kenosha went up 9-4 in the 8th inning on consecutive bases loaded walks to Barney and Evan Albrecht (Purdue).

K-Town responded with one run in the bottom of the 8th on an RBI single by Jared Weber (Florida A&M) to trail 9-5.

Kingfish starter Mike Edwards (UW-Milwaukee) got the win pitching 5.0 shutout innings assisted by five strikeouts.

Bobbers starter Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan University) took the loss pitching 2.2 innings and allowing two runs on one hit.

The 2020 Kenosha Series resumes on Friday night at Simmons Field with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch and the K-Town Bobbers hosting.

