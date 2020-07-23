Elvis Sings Heartbreak Hotel to Larks

The Mandan Flickertails defeated the Bismarck Larks 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday night to move into first place, in a game presented by Bismarck Cancer Center.

The Larks wore special pink jerseys both yesterday and tonight and through the jersey auction raised $7,380 for the Bismarck Cancer Center foundation.

The Flickertails were led by a strong performance from Trystan Vrieling on the mound. Vrieling turned in six no-hit innings on the mound and finished the night with six strikeouts. The University of Oregon's Patrick Pridgen was throwing gas on the hill, at one point hitting 96 on the gun for the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

Defense aided the Flickertails in their win with the defense making no errors behind their pitchers. Raheem Salmon earned Fetzer Electric Play of The Game honors in his final game with the Flickertails, making a catch in centerfield and doubling off Noah Fisher at first. Salmon is one of three Flickertails players who participated in their final game for the Tails' with Collin Hopkins and Jake Hansen concluding successful summer league seasons.

Despite the loss, the Larks received a good outing from Brian Baker who went five strong innings, allowing just three hits and a run. Thursday marked the second night that the Larks pitching staff only gave up two runs and lost.

The Flickertails took over sole possession of first place and improve to 17-8 while the Larks drop to 15-8 and a game behind the Flickertails for first place in the North Dakota Pod standings.

The Larks have the night off on Friday night, while the Flickertails take on the Bull Moose at 7:05 p.m for a Fetzer Electric Fireworks Show taking place after the game.

