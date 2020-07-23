Complete Performance Lifts Stingers over Rox

(Willmar, M.N.)- It was a thorough performance by the Stingers Thursday night as both sides of the ball came together to snap the four game losing streak and beat St. Cloud 6-0.

After an extra innings loss in St. Cloud last night, the Stingers met with the Rox in Willmar Thursday to end a two-game series.

Brody Barnum took the bump for Willmar and he weather his four innings well. Barnum through four scoreless, allowing just one hit.

His counterpart Luke Albright was sharp as well, up until the fourth inning. In the inning, Jayson Newman cracked a two-run dinger to left field to drive in the first two runs of the game. For Newman, it marked his fifth homer of the season.

Seth Miller came in to relieve Barnum in the fifth, Miller's first appearance of the season. Miller pitched well, going three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit.

The big Stinger inning came in the fourth. Jayson Newman led off with a base hit followed by a hit from Brooks Lee. After Newman scored on a wild pitch and Drey Dirksen singled, Deylan Pigford shot a double to left field, scoring two runs. Zane Denton then drove Pigford home with a double of his own.

Grayson Bray and Landon Green each came in for an inning of relief to close out the game, as Stinger pitching only allowed two total hits on the night.

Willmar remains undefeated against St. Cloud at home this season, improving to 4-0 against the Rox at Bill Taunton Stadium in 2020.

The Stingers still sit tops in the Minnesota/Iowa Pod with a record of 13-6. They welcome in second placed Waterloo tomorrow to begin a there-game set. First pitch of the Friday contest is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

