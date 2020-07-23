400 Free Tickets Courtesy of Capital Credit Union Gone in 16 Minutes

Northwoods League - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah have announced that Tuesday, July 28th will be Capital Credit Union Night when the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. As part of the partnership, Capital Credit Union purchased 400 tickets for any members of the community who wished to attend the game that evening, FREE of charge.

Within 16 minutes of making the announcement on Thursday morning, all 400 tickets had been claimed.

"We can't tell you how much we value our partnership with Capital Credit Union. This is another great example of how they are constantly giving back to the community," said John Fanta, VP and General Manager of the Booyah. "Our staff has worked incredibly hard to bring a safe atmosphere to Capital Credit Union Park and is excited to be bringing live sports to the area this year."

A Booyah representative will be reaching out to the community members that signed up to let them know when their socially distanced tickets are ready to pick up at the Thario Ticket Office/Will Call windows at Capital Credit Union Park. The Booyah will host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Tuesday, July 28th. Gates will open at 5:35 and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

