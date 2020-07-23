Booyah Split Series with La Crosse

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah fell back to .500 on the season as they fell 6-1 against the Loggers on Thursday night.

La Crosse grabbed the lead in the early going, scoring within the first two batters of the game off a single from Kobe Kato. The night continued to trend in favor of the Loggers, as they scored four runs within the first four innings against the Booyah. Starting pitcher Garrett Martin fell to 1-1 on the year, and Green Bay now is 11-11 overall.

At the plate, the Booyah were led by Nick Kreutzer who went 3-for4 with two singles and a double. Offensively, Green Bay had their opportunities to score in both the 7th and 8th innings, but left the bases full both times. Ethan Payne was the lone runner to cross home, finishing the day 1-for-3 and scoring on a sac fly from Ty Olejnik.

The Booyah look to put this game behind them tomorrow and get back to their winning ways as they welcome first place Fond du Lac to town. First pitch is set for 6:35pm, with New Mexico State's Chris Jefferson making his first start of 2020. Green Bay is currently one game back of the Dock Spiders for first place in the East division.

