Bombers Split Tonight's Doubleheader, Retain 7.5 Game Lead in Standings

The Battle Creek Bombers split the doubleheader tonight against the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, acting as the road team at Homer Stryker Field.

Game one was not a good showing for the Bombers, only managing one run. The run came across on a Josh Swinehart double, scoring Bradley Goulet from second. The Mac Daddies answered the one-run top of the second in a big way, plating six runs off five hits. The big hit of the inning came off Western Michigan third baseman Gavin Doyle, clearing the bases with a two-out double.

The Mac Daddies added insurance in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs on one hit. The final score of game one was 9-1, Bombers falling to 15-5 on the season.

The Bombers bounced back in a big way in game two, winning by a score of 5-0. They stretched those five runs across three innings, scoring in each of the first three away frames.

They plated two runs in the top of the first, off a Joe Mason double and a Trace Peterson RBI groundout. After one it was 2-0.

They added three more over the next two innings, one coming in the top of the second and two in the top of the third. Peter Hutzal drove Bradley Goulet home with a single in the third, his sixth RBI of the year, and the second run scoring on an error.

That was the last bit of scoring for both sides, the Bombers picking up their 16th win of the season, and sixth win against the Mac Daddies this year.

The Bombers play next this Saturday at Homer Stryker Field against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Game times are 2:30, 5:15, and 8 P.M.

