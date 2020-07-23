Loggers Drop Pitchers Duel vs. Booyah
July 23, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and held on to a 3-2 victory over the La Crosse Loggers at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday. The Loggers fell to 9-12 while Green Bay improved to 11-10.
Matthew Boyer (Saint Louis) and Cam Robinson (Louisville) pitched four innings of no-hit relief, while Tony Roca (North Florida) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits.
Braiden Ward (Washington) stole three bases to establish a new Loggers career record of 40, surpassing Mason McCoy's record of 39.
Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota), Trey Harris (Crowder College) and Jason Hodges (John A. Logan)Â each collected hits for La Crosse.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2020
- Loggers Drop Pitchers Duel vs. Booyah - La Crosse Loggers
- Tickets on Sale Now - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Return Home to Face Woodchucks Thursday Night - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- 400 Free Tickets Courtesy of Capital Credit Union Gone in 16 Minutes - Green Bay Booyah
- Booyah Begin Loggers Set with Win - Green Bay Booyah
- Booyah Look for Fourth Consecutive Victory - Green Bay Booyah
- Capital Credit Union to Provide 400 Free Tickets to Booyah Game July 28th - Green Bay Booyah
- Rox Beat Stingers in 12 Innings at the Rock Pile - St. Cloud Rox
- Rox Walk-Off Stingers in Twelfth - Willmar Stingers
- Bucks' Bursts Keep Game out of Reach for Honkers - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.