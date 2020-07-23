Loggers Drop Pitchers Duel vs. Booyah

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and held on to a 3-2 victory over the La Crosse Loggers at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday. The Loggers fell to 9-12 while Green Bay improved to 11-10.

Matthew Boyer (Saint Louis) and Cam Robinson (Louisville) pitched four innings of no-hit relief, while Tony Roca (North Florida) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits.

Braiden Ward (Washington) stole three bases to establish a new Loggers career record of 40, surpassing Mason McCoy's record of 39.

Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota), Trey Harris (Crowder College) and Jason Hodges (John A. Logan)Â each collected hits for La Crosse.

