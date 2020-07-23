Two Big Innings Hurt Woodchucks in 10-1 Loss to Rafters
July 23, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Woodchucks fell in Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night, losing 10-1 to the Rafters. The game was scoreless through five innings, but two big innings helped the cause for Wisconsin Rapids. The Chucks scored the game's first run, with Kyle Hess scoring on an error. It was 1-0 Wisconsin after 5.5 innings. The Rafters, however, scored the game's final 10 runs, producing a pair of five-run innings.
Wisconsin's starting pitcher, Nate Madej, was given a no-decision. Madej, despite walking six, kept the Rafters off the scoreboard. He tossed four innings of two-hit ball, collecting six strikeouts. Dathon McGrath pitched afterwards, and was given the loss. He surrendered three runs during the game. Steven Lacey, Sayer Diedrich, and Michael Portella also pitched for the Chucks. Portella threw 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Top Performers
Nate Madej tossed four scoreless innings, and lowered his ERA to just 2.89.
Michael Portella pitched 1.1 scoreless frames, lowering his ERA to 1.93.
Next Up
The Woodchucks will return home tomorrow night night, beginning a two-game set against La Crosse. The Loggers will be in town for a Saturday night game as well. First pitch is set for 6:35 tomorrow. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2020
- Resorters End Drought - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rafters Return to Winning Ways on Thursday Versus Wisconsin - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Two Big Innings Hurt Woodchucks in 10-1 Loss to Rafters - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rox Split Series with Stingers, Return Home Monday - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Split Series with La Crosse - Green Bay Booyah
- Elvis Sings Heartbreak Hotel to Larks - Bismarck Larks
- Complete Performance Lifts Stingers over Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Nine Hits Not Enough for Honks in Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Bombers Split Tonight's Doubleheader, Retain 7.5 Game Lead in Standings - Battle Creek Bombers
- Edwards Solid Start Leads Kenosha to 9-5 Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Loggers Drop Pitchers Duel vs. Booyah - La Crosse Loggers
- Tickets on Sale Now - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Return Home to Face Woodchucks Thursday Night - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- 400 Free Tickets Courtesy of Capital Credit Union Gone in 16 Minutes - Green Bay Booyah
- Booyah Begin Loggers Set with Win - Green Bay Booyah
- Booyah Look for Fourth Consecutive Victory - Green Bay Booyah
- Capital Credit Union to Provide 400 Free Tickets to Booyah Game July 28th - Green Bay Booyah
- Rox Beat Stingers in 12 Innings at the Rock Pile - St. Cloud Rox
- Rox Walk-Off Stingers in Twelfth - Willmar Stingers
- Bucks' Bursts Keep Game out of Reach for Honkers - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Woodchucks Stories
- Two Big Innings Hurt Woodchucks in 10-1 Loss to Rafters
- Seltzer's Homer Pushes Woodchucks to 3-1 Win over Rafters
- Woodchucks Fall to Dock Spiders 8-2 on Monday
- Chucks Win 4-3 in Game Two of Doubleheader, Split Twin Bill against FDL
- Chucks Homer Three Times in 9-6 Loss to Loggers