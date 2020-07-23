Two Big Innings Hurt Woodchucks in 10-1 Loss to Rafters

July 23, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Woodchucks fell in Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night, losing 10-1 to the Rafters. The game was scoreless through five innings, but two big innings helped the cause for Wisconsin Rapids. The Chucks scored the game's first run, with Kyle Hess scoring on an error. It was 1-0 Wisconsin after 5.5 innings. The Rafters, however, scored the game's final 10 runs, producing a pair of five-run innings.

Wisconsin's starting pitcher, Nate Madej, was given a no-decision. Madej, despite walking six, kept the Rafters off the scoreboard. He tossed four innings of two-hit ball, collecting six strikeouts. Dathon McGrath pitched afterwards, and was given the loss. He surrendered three runs during the game. Steven Lacey, Sayer Diedrich, and Michael Portella also pitched for the Chucks. Portella threw 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Top Performers

Nate Madej tossed four scoreless innings, and lowered his ERA to just 2.89.

Michael Portella pitched 1.1 scoreless frames, lowering his ERA to 1.93.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will return home tomorrow night night, beginning a two-game set against La Crosse. The Loggers will be in town for a Saturday night game as well. First pitch is set for 6:35 tomorrow. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.