Rafters Return to Winning Ways on Thursday Versus Wisconsin

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After a one-night hiatus, the Rafters league-leading offense was back on Thursday night. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters held the Woodchucks to two hits in a 10-1 blowout on Mid-State Technical College Blackout Tuition Night.

The Rafters wore special black uniforms for Blackout Tuition Night and the pitchers responded by blacking out the Woodchucks for five innings. Rafters ace Glenn Albanese started and went four innings, allowing no hits or runs to the Woodchucks. Albanese struck out eight batters to raise his strikeout total to 37, first in the Northwoods League.

The Rafters offense took a little time to boot up but powered up in the sixth in response to a run from the Woodchucks. The Rafters loaded up the bases and tied the game on a Billy Cook RBI single. With Andy Garriola at the plate two batters later, the Rafters took the lead on a wild pitch. Garriola followed the go-ahead run with an RBI fielder's choice to the drawn-in infield.

The Rafters would tack on seven more unanswered runs between the rest of the sixth and the seventh to win 10-1. Sam Hliboki got the win with three innings pitched. Hliboki did not allow an earned run, striking out three. The Rafters also got scoreless innings from Nathan Hemmerling and Eric Wallington in relief.

Tomorrow, the Rafters stay at Witter Field for game two of the homestand versus the Rockford Rivets, looking to improve on their Northwoods League best 10-1 record at home. Coverage of the Rivets and the Rafters begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

