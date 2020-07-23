Capital Credit Union to Provide 400 Free Tickets to Booyah Game July 28th

Ashwaubenon, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah have announced that Tuesday, July 28th will be Capital Credit Union Night when the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. As part of the partnership, Capital Credit Union has purchased 400 tickets for any members of the community who wish to attend the game that evening, FREE of charge.

"No one has escaped the effects of COVID-19 over the past several months, and it has been a challenging time for our communities. We recognize that while safety is still the number one concern, everyone needs a break. We need to find safe ways in which we can share time with our loved ones. To that end, we believe the Booyah and Capital Credit Union Park staff have been doing an excellent job at finding ways to keep our community active and positive, while implementing social distancing standards. We want to support their efforts and continue to 'Do the Right Thing' for our communities by providing some free entertainment. We hope this will give our members and those within the community a chance to take a breather and enjoy some time outdoors," commented Tom Young, President/CEO of Capital Credit Union.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to fans by signing up via the form on the Booyah home page for best seats available until they are gone. The available options to request are box seats, grass berm or ADA accessible. There will be a limit of 4 tickets per order submission. The Booyah have put together a comprehensive, socially distanced, seating map to ensure everyone attending a game can do so safely this season.

After signing up, a follow up e-mail from a Booyah representative will be sent to each person that requested tickets to let them know when their tickets are ready for pick-up at the Thario Ticket Office/Will Call location near the entrance of Capital Credit Union Park.

