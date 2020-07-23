Resorters End Drought

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - In a game that lasted more than four hours, the Traverse City Pit Spitters rallied late but were unable to complete the comeback falling 10-8 to the Great Lakes Resorters in front of a capacity crowd Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Great Lakes Resorters - who've struggled with inconsistent pitching - surrendered five runs on six walks in the top of the ninth inning but were able to tight rope out of trouble - ending a five-game losing streak to the Pit Spitters in dramatic fashion.

Great Lakes got on the board in the top of the first as designated hitter and Traverse City Saint Francis standout, Cooper Peterson, scored Christian Garcia on a sacrifice hit to take the 1-0 lead. The Resorters added another four tallies in the second inning before the Pit Spitters responded with three of their own in the third, highlighted by an Evan Maday two-RBI single, cutting the Great Lakes lead to 5-3. Resorters center fielder, Kyle Riesselmann, smoked a two-RBI single in the sixth before four-straight walks allowed three runners to cross giving Great Lakes a commanding 10-3 lead going into the ninth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, the Resorters walked five-straight Traverse City hitters before catcher, Craig Corliss, struck out swinging to end the Pit Spitters chances of a comeback - delivering Great Lakes the 10-8 victory.

Great Lakes reliever and Madonna University product, Case Jaworski (1-1), tossed 0.2 innings of shutout baseball in his first win on the year. Pit Spitters starter, Trenton Wood (0-2), lasted only 1.1 innings while allowing four earned runs on five hits in his second loss of 2020. The Great Lakes Resorters end a five-game losing skid to the Pit Spitters, improving to 2-5 on the year, while Traverse City falls to 5-2.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Friday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 6:55 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

