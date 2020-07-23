Rox Split Series with Stingers, Return Home Monday

Willmar, MN - Luke Albright (Kent State) and Justin Kelly (Utah) combined for 11 strikeouts, but St. Cloud (9-9) dropped the series finale to Willmar 6-0 on Thursday evening.

Albright hurled four innings in his first road start of the season and was terrific, striking out seven batters and walking just one. In a total of 11 innings pitched in 2020, he has allowed just two earned runs.

Zane Mills (Washington State) tossed the fifth inning for the Rox and didn't allow a run.

Kelly came out of the bullpen in the sixth inning and surrendered just two hits. The West Jordan, Utah resident struck out four batters over three innings pitched. He has thrown a total of 11 innings for the Rox and punched out 11 batters while not issuing a walk in 2020.

Jordan Barth (Augustana) and Luke Roskam (Nebraska) each recorded a hit for St. Cloud.

St. Cloud will be off on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Rox will return home on Monday, July 27th at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

