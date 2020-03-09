Thunder Weekly, March 9

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued its final road trip of the season with a pair of games against Kansas City. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Saturday, March 7

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-1 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

Sunday, March 8

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-2 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 11

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, March 13

Wichita at Indy, 6:35 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, March 14

Wichita at Toledo, 6:15 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, March 15

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 4:00 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 17-9-3-0

AWAY: 7-20-5-0

OVERALL: 24-29-8-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 56 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, 24

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 37

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 45

+/-: Shaquille Merasty, +4

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 84

100 - Stefan Fournier collected his 100th ECHL point on Saturday night. The veteran forward is having a career season, recording game-winners in back-to-back contests. With three points over the weekend, he has 24 goals and 41 points so far this season.

SAL - Jason Salvaggio continues to find the scoresheet. He has points in four-straight games (3g, 4a) and has four goals in his last six. The second-year forward from the University of New Hampshire needs one more goal to equal his totals from his rookie season a year ago when he put up 16 between Maine and Wichita.

EXELLENT - Billy Exell has been red hot over the last five games. He has seven points (3g, 4a) over that span and had a four-game point-streak snapped on Sunday. Exell had a streak going of collecting at least two points in three-straight games. The rookie forward from the University of Minnesota-Duluth has 23 points (8g, 15a) in 49 games.

WELCOME BACK - The Thunder welcomed back some reinforcements into the line-up as Beau Starrett returned from Bakersfield on Friday for the first time since late January. Vincent Desharnais joined the team on Saturday night after being loaned back to Wichita.

SPECIAL - Wichita has scored power play goals in six-straight games, going 9-for-19 over that span (47.4%). The Thunder have scored two on the man advantage in three of those six games. Wichita has moved up to 10th in the ECHL on the power play, operating at 18.4%.

BACK-TO-BACK - Wichita broke through this past weekend on the road, which has been a struggle this season. The Thunder won their first road game on Friday night since January 25 and won back-to-back games away from home for the first time this season.

LEAVING THE MOUNTAINS - The Thunder have played all their games against the Mountain Division since early November. Wichita will play an opponent outside of the division on Wednesday, March 11 with a visit to Fort Wayne.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is third in the league in minutes played (2,272) and first in saves (1,262) ...Peter Crinella is third in the league in shooting percentage (22.5%)...Wichita is 19-9-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 13-4-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-19-4 when trailing after one...Wichita is 8-4-8-0 in one-goal games...

