Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 22(March 2 - March 8, 2020)

March 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





Fuel split the weekend with Wheeling and Toledo, play four games in five days this week

INDY FUEL WEEK 21 RESULTS: 1-1-0-0, 29-26-2-2 Overall, 4th Central Division

Thursday, March 5 - Fuel 6 vs Wheeling 2

In their first game of back to back Central Division games, the Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Thursday night. After back to back goals from Craig Wyszomirski and Michael Doherty, Indy would take a 2-1 lead into the locker room after the first period and eventually build on that lead, earning a 6-2 win on Thursday night.

Friday, March 6 - Fuel 3 vs Toledo 4

Closing out the week with their second of back to back games against Central Division opponents, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Scoring back to back goals all night, the teams entered the third period tied at three goals each. Toledo's Josh Kestner would score the go-ahead goal with 11 minutes remaining, handing the Walleye a 4-3 win.

INDY FUEL WEEK 22 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 11 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

After a rare weekend off, the Fuel will visit the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night. Sitting eight points ahead of the Wings in the Central Division standings, the Fuel will be looking to continue to cement their place in the fourth and final playoff spot. Kalamazoo won the most recent matchup 1-0 in a shootout after both teams pitched 67-minute shutouts.

Friday, March 13 - Fuel vs Wichita (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday's matchup will be the first and only time that Wichita visits the Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The last matchup of the season was Indy's first game of the year where they defeated the Thunder 5-4 in overtime. Friday's game will the Fuel's annual Netflix Night. Fans will have a chance to meet special guest Jay Jackson, AKA Perd Hapley from Parks and Recreation. Jackson will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans throughout the night as well as dropping the puck prior to the start of the game.

Saturday, March 14 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:05 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Putting up six goals on the Nailers last week, the Fuel will head to WesBanco Arena for the first time since October 20. The Fuel have struggled against the Nailers this season but have recently turned that around, defeating Wheeling in the last two games at home.

Sunday, March 15 - Fuel vs Kalamazoo (3:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

In their fourth game in five days, the Fuel will return home to host the Wings on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's game will be the ninth and final time the two teams will meet during the 2019-20 season. Following Sunday's matchup, fans will have the chance to skate with the Fuel players for the final Family Fun Day of the year.

OIL DROPS:

Being reassigned to the IceHogs on Saturday, Tim Soderlund earned two goals and four assists in six games with the Fuel

Scoring a goal in both games last week, Spencer Watson tied Josh Shalla's record for all-time goals per season

7th in points in the ECHL (30g, 28a), Watson is on pace to take over the all-time points per season record held by Ryan Rupert

Keoni Texeira is tied for third in the ECHL in power-play assists with 17

Texeira also is second among defensemen for the league lead in power-play points with three goals and 17 assists

Scoring a goal on Friday night, Bobby MacIntyre has three goals and two assists in his last three games

Indy's win on Thursday night was just the second time they've beaten Wheeling this season

Friday's loss was only the second time Indy has lost to Toledo this season

Sitting in fourth place in the division, Indy is eight points ahead of Kalamazoo and six points behind Fort Wayne for third place

Facing Kalamazoo twice this week, Indy is 4-2-0-1 against the Wings

The Fuel have outscored opponents 69-50 in the first period this season

TICKET INFORMATION:

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through ECHL.TV!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.