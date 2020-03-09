Kamerin Nault Signs PTO with Charlotte Checkers

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Swamp Rabbits forward Kamerin Nault has signed a Professional Tryout contract (PTO) with the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, and will join their active roster immediately. Nault, 24, ranks seventh in team scoring with 34 points.

The Winnipegger was one of the top rookies in the league out of the University of Manitoba last season, and has not stopped in his second season in Greenville out of the University of Manitoba. In 60 games in the ECHL, he has scored 53 points, with 28 of them goals, good for an .883 points-per-game mark.

He enters his time in Charlotte with points in 12 of his last 16 games (7 goals, 7 assists). He owns a well-above average shooting percentage of 15.4% in his ECHL career.

Nault has one game of AHL experience with the Manitoba Moose to end last season. He scored a goal and an assist in his American Hockey League debut against the Chicago Wolves on April 14, 2019.

Nault had a strong junior career with his hometown Winnipeg Blues, where he scored over 30 goals in a season twice, and claimed the MJHL championship in 2014.

