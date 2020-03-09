Sturtz Recalled to Laval

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Andrew Sturtz was recalled to the AHL's Laval Rocket by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Sturtz appeared in seven games for the Mariners after being assigned on February 21st.

A 25-year-old from Buffalo, NY, Sturtz signed a pro deal with the Ottawa Senators out of Penn State University in late March of 2018. He spent parts of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with Ottawa's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators - appearing in a total of 35 games, scoring four goals and adding seven assists.

On January 3rd, Sturtz was traded from Ottawa to the Montreal Canadiens and assigned to Laval. On February 21st, he was reassigned to Maine. For the Mariners, Sturtz has played in seven games, scoring one goal, and adding three assists. He has played an additional four ECHL games this season for the Brampton Beast, with one goal and one assist. He has yet to make his Laval Rocket debut.

