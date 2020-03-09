Stingrays Announce Late Season Broadcasting Update

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced that they will resume broadcasting games played away from North Charleston for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, beginning on Wednesday night in Orlando.

The 'Voice of the Rays', Jared Shafran will be with the team and can be heard calling the games on Mixlr and ECHL.TV.

"With the playoffs right around the corner, we wanted to make sure our fans didn't miss out on the most exciting part of the year," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We are looking forward to hearing the Voice of the Stingrays, Jared Shafran broadcast both home and away games as we embark on a run for our 4th Kelly Cup."

During the 2019-20 season, Shafran had the opportunity to create the first-ever Stingrays podcast, titled The Pucktown Podcast, which contains interviews with current and former Stingrays players, as well as staff and others connected to hockey in the Charleston area. The show is now available on all major podcast services.

In addition, Shafran can also be heard on the team's final Coach's Show of the season on March 23 at Wild Wing Cafe in North Charleston from 7-8 p.m. The entire Stingrays roster will be present for the show, which will feature interviews with head coach Steve Bergin as well as members of the team.

South Carolina will be in Orlando to take on the Solar Bears Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Stingrays return home on Sunday to face Jacksonville at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

