Thunder Sign Canisius Forward Nick Hutchison

March 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







Forward Nick Hutchison with Canisius College

(Adirondack Thunder) Forward Nick Hutchison with Canisius College(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that have signed forward Nick Hutchison to a standard player contract.

Hutchison, 24, comes to the Thunder following his senior season at Canisius College. The Hicksville, NY native racked up 113 points (60 goals, 53 assists) in 163 games as a member of the Golden Griffins.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hutchison played two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and parts of two seasons for the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm. Hutchison is 6-foot-3 and weighs 201 pounds.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.