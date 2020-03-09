Thunder Sign Canisius Forward Nick Hutchison
March 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that have signed forward Nick Hutchison to a standard player contract.
Hutchison, 24, comes to the Thunder following his senior season at Canisius College. The Hicksville, NY native racked up 113 points (60 goals, 53 assists) in 163 games as a member of the Golden Griffins.
Prior to his collegiate career, Hutchison played two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and parts of two seasons for the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm. Hutchison is 6-foot-3 and weighs 201 pounds.
Images from this story
|
Forward Nick Hutchison with Canisius College
