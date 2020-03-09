Kelly Summers Returns to Adirondack from Binghamton

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced the following roster move on Wednesday afternoon:

- The Binghamton Devils (AHL) have signed released Kelly Summers from his professional tryout.

Summers returns to Adirondack with 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 46 games this season. This was the Golden Lake, ON native's second stint with Binghamton this year. In nine AHL games, Summers recorded one goal.

