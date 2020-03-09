Solar Bears Sign Matt Alvaro

March 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the signing of rookie forward Matt Alvaro to a Standard Player Contract. Orlando has also announced the release of rookie goaltender Jeff Smith.

Alvaro, 23, joins the professional ranks after completing his senior season at the University of Vermont, where he collected 11 points (2g-9a) and 33 penalty minutes in 34 games. In 123 career games for the Catamounts program, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward collected 51 points (18g-33a) and 78 penalty minutes. He served as part of the team's leadership group during his junior and senior seasons.

The Toronto, Ontario native also played two seasons of junior hockey with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League, where he recorded 63 points (21g-42a) and 101 penalty minutes in 118 games and served as captain during the 2015-16 season.

Smith, 24, made four appearances with the Solar Bears and went 0-2-0 with a 3.84 goals-against average and a .864 save percentage.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action Wednesday, March 11 when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday - fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.